Big Bend to host movie night in support of Envision No Hunger campaign

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — In support of the Big Bend's Envision No Hunger campaign, the Second Harvest of the Big Bend will host a movie night on Thursday, July 21, at the Challenger Learning Center.

Non perishable food items will be accepted as the entrance fee.

Seats are limited to 203 and are first-come, first-serve.

The Envision No Hunger campaign is an initiative to assist individuals in need of food.

To RSVP for the movie night, go to https://fb.me/e/1ToSDAxI3.

To donate to the campaign, visit https://fightinghunger.org/envision/.