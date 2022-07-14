Big Bend to host movie night in support of Envision No Hunger campaign

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — In support of the Big Bend's Envision No Hunger campaign, the Second Harvest of the Big Bend will host a movie night on Thursday, July 21, at the Challenger Learning Center.
Non perishable food items will be accepted as the entrance fee.
Seats are limited to 203 and are first-come, first-serve.
The Envision No Hunger campaign is an initiative to assist individuals in need of food.
To RSVP for the movie night, go to https://fb.me/e/1ToSDAxI3.
To donate to the campaign, visit https://fightinghunger.org/envision/.