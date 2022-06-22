Big Bend Model Railroad Assoc. to host 2 day model railroad show in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Big Bend Model Railroad Association is set to host a 2 day model railroad show in Tallahassee on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. Railroad vendors will also be in attendance.

Taking place at the North Florida Fair located at 441 E Paul Russell Rd, the 2 day show will consist of Lionel, American Flyer and Thomas the Train exhibits, model railroad layouts of all scales and vendors selling model trains, accessories and supplies.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Entry is $10 per person and free for children 12 and under. Parking for both days is free.

Vendors tables are $35 per 8-foot table. RV spaces will be available on site for a separate fee.

For more information, contact Andy J. Zimmerman at GNTrainman@comcast.net or call (850) 524-4399.