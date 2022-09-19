Big Bend Hospice to host retreat for grieving teens

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Big Bend Hospice is hosting a one-day, free retreat for grieving teens.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on October 27, teens that have experienced losing a loved one will be able to participate in activities involving creative arts, music, movement and more at the "Teen Woe Be Gone" retreat event.

According to Big Bend, trained facilitators and local professional vendors will lead participants in activities that will help guide the teens in coping with grief and discussing their losses.

Participants are encouraged to be dropped off and picked up at Big Bend Hospice, located at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., and will travel to Bradley's Pond by bus.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Children's Miracle Network and Florida State's College of Medicine provided grants to ensure this event took place.

For more information or to register, contact Katie Kliner at 850-878-5310 or go to www.bigbendhospice.org.