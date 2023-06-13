Big Bend Hospice to hold Father's Day Remembrance Ceremony

Remembering fathers on their special day is what the Big Bend Hospice is doing with their Father's Day Remembrance Ceremony.

The event will be dedicated to remembering amazing fathers in the big bend and giving people a space to celebrate their parents who are no longer with them.

Something that James Smith said is important on a day that can be hard for many. "Fathers mean so much to so many people," said Smith. "Fathers can be the rock. They can be knowledge. They can be so many things and so to remember our fathers in a positive way, it helps us to be able to think of them and remember them."

The event will take place Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Big Bend Hospice. All are invited who have lost their father, even if your father wasn't under Big Bend Hospice care.