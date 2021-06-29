Big Bend Hospice hosts Grief Camp for children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Providing more help for children in grief. That's the idea behind Big Bend Hospice's 'Camp Woe be Gone'.

Big Bend Hospice is giving children ages 6 through 12 who have suffered a loss the chance to come together and heal with other children in similar circumstances. Katie Kliner is a camp director who doubles as a grief counselor. She says it's an important part of the healing process; especially for children at that age.

"Oftentimes kids in this age group, their grief is overlooked. not on purpose but just because it looks a lot different from what's expected of adults and older teens," she said.

Camp Woe Be Gone is July 29th at Bradley's Pond. If you want to register your child, you can give Kliner a call at (850) 671-6094 or email her at dkkliner@bigbendhospice.org.