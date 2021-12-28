Big Bend Hospice aims to help those dealing with loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While many are thankful to be able to travel and see their loved ones for the holidays, some are grieving a great loss.

For over a decade Big Bend Hospice has hosted a grief group program.

Grief can feel lonely and hearing from others can help the healing process.

Grief and loss counselor Katie Kliner told ABC 27 that we live in a death-denying culture and most people never know what to say.

"Some people avoid the subject altogether and it could leave people feeling unheard and unseen so it's super helpful to know I'm not alone," Kilner said.

The grief group starts Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

The sessions are weekly from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Big Bend Hospice.

Seats are going quickly so if you are interested Contact Wendy Vargo to register using the email wsvargo@bigbendhospice.org.