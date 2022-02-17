Big Bend Homeless Coalition participates in Bartenders Prom to help raise money for the shelter

TALLAHASSEE — Bartender's Prom highlights drinks from over 15 local restaurants in Tallahassee.

One ticket gets you unlimited cocktails all night long and some of the proceeds will go to the Big Bend Homeless Coalition.

"We are actively helping provide housing, access to supportive housing social work services, helping them access mental health care, just providing support."

Big Bend Homeless Coalition Bartenders prom is on Sunday, February 20th at Charlie Park.

Tickets are 30 dollars and can be found on Big Bend Homeless Coalition.

