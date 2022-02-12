Big Bend Homeless Coalition launches new initiative at helping homeless in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend Homeless Coalition-- calling on businesses and ministries to help address the homeless in Tallahassee.

The organization launched its "1000 Champions for HOPE" along with pastor Gregory James who says he hopes this will become a part of ministries outreach across the area.

"The pandemic has hurt us all but we know the impact HOPE has had. So I see this as ministry and because it's ministry, we're making the clariant call for faith leaders, pastors, individuals to partner to be champions of hope."

Leaders are hoping people will be able to donate six-hundred dollars. Holly Bernardo, the CEO of Big Bend Homeless Coalition, says the money would be used to help address the homeless issues in Tallahassee.

"We are really looking to do something different to help us address that issue and move people into affordable housing so our mission is to really impact that here locally."

Bernardo adds that the Big Bend Homeless Coalition works closely with the City of Tallahassee. She says Tallahassee has been a great partner in helping address homelessness.