TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Big Bend Homeless Coalition announced that they are currently in need of donations for their HOPE community shelter.

The organization is in need of the following items:



Twin sized sheets and bedding

Blankets

Shampoo/conditioner

Deodorant

Body soap/wash

Lotion

Pillows

Baby wipes

Pillowcases

cleaning supplies

The donations may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2729 W. Pensacola Street.

For any questions, contact volunteer@bigbendhc.org.