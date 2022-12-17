Big Bend Homeless Coalition, Farming the Future creates edible garden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People living at the Big Bend Homeless Coalition will soon have an edible garden to enjoy fresh produce.

Bank of America awarded the organization with their 2022 Neighborhood Champions Award, which will help fund the project.

Farming the Future is helping design the project over the next two years. Friday volunteers helped start the planting process of fig and citrus trees, along with blueberry bushes.

Michele Madison, the CEO of Farming the Future, says the garden can help teach families living at the homeless coalition how to grow their own food.

"These families here may find access to a career pathway through this program," said Madison. "So maybe they'll go and start an agricultural business or get an agricultural certification and be able to qualify for a job and be able to build up a better quality of life."

The project will take about two years to complete. In a few weeks they'll install raised gardens and a micro-green program. In year two, they plan to install a green house and a farm area.