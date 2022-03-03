Big Bend Habitat for Humanity and Women Build looking for volunteers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Groups of women in the Big Bend are building up our community one house at a time.

Volunteers with Women Build are about to roll up their sleeves and build homes for families in need.

Women Build is a program of Big Bend Habitat for Humanity-- an organization that has built more than 200 homes in Leon and Gadsden County.

The president of the organization says women have played a large part in giving families a roof over their heads. In fact, it's looking for groups of volunteers.

"This year we're looking for 20 teams to raise 2500 dollars apiece." says Antoine Wright, President of Big Bend Habitat for Humanity. "Our goal is to create a number of teams that challenge each other and then come out to build"

Big Bend Habitat for Humanity kicking off its "Women Build 2022" campaign Tuesday at the Railroad Square Craft House. The event runs from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.