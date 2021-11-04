Big Bend families are getting a 'kick' of a donation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some families in the Big Bend are getting new shoes.

Over 100 pairs of shoes and 300 pairs of socks were donated to Kids Incorporated at their Bud Bell Center on Thursday.

Kids INC is a community-based organization providing resources and services to at-risk families with kids younger than three years old.

Florida Director of Junior Clubs Candice Postel chose Kicks for Kids as her new project because she believes the right shoes can change a child's life.

"As a mom, and seeing kids without like knowing how excited my own kids get with new shoes," said Postel. "And how they, you know knew shoes make my kids jump faster and jump higher and run faster. So, I just wanted to share this you know throughout our state and make sure every kid has a new pair of shoes."

Kicks for kids donated shoes in all sizes from infants to adults.

Anyone who attends Kids Inc can receive a pair of shoes for their child, family member or themselves.

The General Federation of Woman’s Club Florida is a volunteer nonprofit that improves the lives of people in their local communities.

Kicks for Kids will help children feel better about being in the classroom by having the right pair of shoes.