Big Bend Continuum of Care updates City of Tallahassee on homelessness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend Continuum of Care is giving city leaders a look at how many people are impacted by homelessness in our area.

The average number of nights people are homeless in the Big Bend is at 65 nights, which is better than the national average at 144 nights.

BBCOC said homelessness is more visible, with a greater need for emergency shelter, especially in the winter months.

More permanent supportive housing is also needed, with 265 people facing chronic homelessness.

People returning to homelessness within two years is about 33 percent.

The Continuum of Care said that's too high.

BBCOC Director Amanda Wander said their goal now is to reduce the length of time people are without a place to live.

"We would like to see more of a goal set locally, that people would not experience homelessness locally more than 30 days. But for that to happen there has to be somewhere for people to move on to," said Wander.

City leaders say they need help from Leon County with funding.

The county has provided $25,000 of funds toward the BBCOC, with the city providing $3,800,000.

The Big Bend Continuum of Care said they are preparing data for a joint city and county meeting with a strategic plan this summer to offer solutions to the issue of homelessness.