Big Bend Chapter of AFP announces 2022 National Philanthropy Day awardees

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — In recognition of local philanthropists and their enhancing contributions to the community, the Big Bend Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has announced its 2022 National Philanthropy Day awardees.

Philanthropists to be honored include:



Vicki Bradley, WTXL/ABC 27's News Director, for "Outstanding Media Personality"

Kathleen Brennan & Claude Hendon for "2022 Philanthropists of the Year"

Jack Hitchcock, FSU sophomore, for "Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy"

The Tallahassee Beer Society for "Outstanding Philanthropic Organization"

Stephanie Schwartz for "Outstanding Fundraising Professional"

Target Print & Mail for "Outstanding Philanthropic Business"

The celebration of local philanthropy and its international day will be held on Nov.15 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Proof BrewPub, located at 1320 South Monroe Street in Tallahassee.

Special recognition from nine local nonprofits will also be given to a volunteer group, special donor or business through the Heart of Gold Recognition Awards. The nonprofits include the Big Bend Homeless Coalition, Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Elder Care Services, Oasis Center for Women & Girls, FSU College of Fine Arts, 211 Big Bend, the Foundation for Leon County Schools, Equality Florida-Tallahassee, and the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

National Philanthropy Day is an annual Nov.15 celebration of individuals and organizations that make daily contributions to countless missions and causes.

Those interested in attending the event, sponsored by Mainline Information Systems and Stansbury Consulting, may purchase tickets at National Philanthropy Day 2022 - Tallahassee Celebration Tickets.

