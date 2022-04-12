Big Bend Cares, Care Point unveil retina technology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big Bend Cares and Care Point can now take better care of your vision.

It's all thanks to their new Retina Vue technology.

Monday they gave ABC 27 a sneak peek at the new machine that makes critical vision screenings more accessible for low-income patients.

It helps in the fight against diabetic retinopathy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that is the leading cause of vision loss in working age adults.

"With the new retina view, we're going to be able to check on their retinas to make sure that they are having any progressive deterioration of retina, diabetic retina; to be able to diagnose, treat, and hopefully help retain people's eye sight," Stanley Khan II, board president of Care Point said.

Diabetic retinopathy is caused by damage to the blood vessels in the tissue at the back of the eye, and can cause blindness.