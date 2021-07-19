Big Bend area, south Georgia Back-to-School 2021

TALLAHSSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FLORIDA

Leon County Schools

SAIL High School

August 6 New Student Orientation (8:00 – 10:00)

August 11 Students Report

Chaires Elementary

Chaires Elementary will provide all school supplies but backpacks. No need to go shopping for pencils, paper, glue sticks, etc, they have it covered!

Suwannee High School

Dress code reminder

Canopy Oaks Elementary Supply List 2021-2022

Canopy Oaks Elementary Supply List 2021-2022 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

GEORGIA

Lowndes County Schools

Lowndes County Schools Back to School Bash: July 12 - 16; July 26 - 30

Lowndes High School Ignite 2025 ~ Fee Day

Ignite 2025 will be on August 4 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Rising 9th Graders from Hahira Middle School - 3:30 to 4:30 PM

Rising 9th Graders from Pine Grove Middle School - 5:00 to 6:00 PM

Rising 9th Graders from Lowndes Middle School and Students New to Lowndes High School - 6:30 to 7:30 PM

Fee Day will be July 30,2021 - 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Students will have an opportunity to purchase parking passes, yearbooks, and football passes.

Information on extracurricular clubs and organizations will also be available.

Seniors report at 8:00 AM.

Juniors report at 9:15 AM.

Sophomores report at 10:30 AM.

Pine Grove Middle School

Open House Thursday, August 5, 2021, for all students - 6th - 8th grade.

Last name starts with A-F - 8:00-8:50

Last name starts with G-L - 9:00-9:50

Last name starts with M-S - 10:00-10:50

Last name starts with T-Z - 11:00-11:50

Lowndes Middle School

Open House Thursday, Aug 5th, 2021 for all students - 6th - 8th grade. 6th, 7th, and 8th Grade:

Last name starts with A – L - 12:00 - 2:00

Last name starts with M – Z - 2:30 - 4:30

Hahira Middle School

Open House Thursday, August 5, 2021, for all students - 6th - 8th grade. 6th Grade - Thursday, August 5

Last name starts with A-H - 8:00 AM (Not a drop-in event) Last name starts with I-P- 9:30 AM (Not a drop-in event)

Last name starts with Q-Z - 11:00 AM (Not a drop-in event)

**6th grade Open House is NOT a drop-in event.

Make plans to stay for our 1-hour orientation and tour!

** 7th and 8th Grades - Thursday, August 5

Last name starts with A-L - 12:30-1:30 PM (Drop-in event)

Last name starts with M-Z - 2:00-3:00 PM (Drop-in event)

**7th and 8th grade Open House is a DROP-IN event.

Open House Schedule - All Elementary Schools

August 4, 2021, for all students - Pre-K – 5th grade.

Last Names A-G 9:00-10:00

Last Names H-M 10:30-11:30

Last Names N-S 1:00 – 2:00

Last Names T-Z 2:30-3:30

Families with multiple last names will attend the time slot designated for the last name of the oldest elementary child. Any daily medications for students should be signed in by a parent or guardian to the school nurse clinic during Open House.

Valdosta City Schools

Valdosta High School (9th&10th) August 5 9:00 - 11:30 am Horne Learning Center August 5 12:30 - 3:30 pm Horizon Academy August 5 2:00 - 5:00 pm Pinevale Elementary School August 5 6:00 - 7:30 pm Valdosta High School (11th & 12th Grades) August 6 9:00 - 11:30 am Sallas Mahone Elementary School August 6 11:00 am - 1:00 pm J.L. Lomax Elementary School August 6 1:00 - 3:00 pm S.L. Mason Elementary School August 6 1:00 - 3:00 pm W.G. Nunn Elementary School August 6 1:00 - 3:00 pm Valdosta Early College Academy August 6 1:30 - 3:30 pm J.L. Newbern Middle School August 6 1:30 - 3:30 pm Valdosta Middle School August 6 1:30 - 3:30 pm

Dates of Interest

J.L. Newbern Middle School Locker & ID Days

July 27, 2021

6th Graders Only

9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:30 - 3:30 pm

July 28, 2021

7th Graders Only

9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:30 - 3:30 pm

July 29, 2021

8th Graders Only

9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:30 - 3:30 pm

Valdosta High School Student Parking Pass ($35)

July 28, 2021

VHS Gymnasium Lobby

SENIORS: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

All other students: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Click here to download the parking registration form.

Pay with cash, check or money order on July 28, 2021. Students can pre-pay online with debit/credit card. Pay before you arrive, bring printed out receipt for proof of payment.

Valdosta Middle School Locker & ID Day

July 30, 2021

9:00 - 11:30 am and 1:30 - 3:30 pm

$5 each

VHS Freshman Orientation

VHS Gymnasium

July 29, 2021

5:00 - 7:00 pm

Cook County

Cook County Middle School

Sixth Grade School Supply List