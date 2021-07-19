Big Bend area, south Georgia Back-to-School 2021

TALLAHSSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FLORIDA
Leon County Schools
SAIL High School
August 6 New Student Orientation (8:00 – 10:00)
August 11 Students Report
Chaires Elementary
Chaires Elementary will provide all school supplies but backpacks. No need to go shopping for pencils, paper, glue sticks, etc, they have it covered!
Suwannee High School
Dress code reminder
Canopy Oaks Elementary Supply List 2021-2022
Canopy Oaks Elementary Supply List 2021-2022 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd
GEORGIA
Lowndes County Schools
Lowndes County Schools Back to School Bash: July 12 - 16; July 26 - 30
Lowndes High School Ignite 2025 ~ Fee Day
Ignite 2025 will be on August 4 from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Rising 9th Graders from Hahira Middle School - 3:30 to 4:30 PM
Rising 9th Graders from Pine Grove Middle School - 5:00 to 6:00 PM
Rising 9th Graders from Lowndes Middle School and Students New to Lowndes High School - 6:30 to 7:30 PM
Fee Day will be July 30,2021 - 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
Students will have an opportunity to purchase parking passes, yearbooks, and football passes.
Information on extracurricular clubs and organizations will also be available.
Seniors report at 8:00 AM.
Juniors report at 9:15 AM.
Sophomores report at 10:30 AM.
Pine Grove Middle School
Open House Thursday, August 5, 2021, for all students - 6th - 8th grade.
Last name starts with A-F - 8:00-8:50
Last name starts with G-L - 9:00-9:50
Last name starts with M-S - 10:00-10:50
Last name starts with T-Z - 11:00-11:50
Lowndes Middle School
Open House Thursday, Aug 5th, 2021 for all students - 6th - 8th grade. 6th, 7th, and 8th Grade:
Last name starts with A – L - 12:00 - 2:00
Last name starts with M – Z - 2:30 - 4:30
Hahira Middle School
Open House Thursday, August 5, 2021, for all students - 6th - 8th grade. 6th Grade - Thursday, August 5
Last name starts with A-H - 8:00 AM (Not a drop-in event) Last name starts with I-P- 9:30 AM (Not a drop-in event)
Last name starts with Q-Z - 11:00 AM (Not a drop-in event)
**6th grade Open House is NOT a drop-in event.
Make plans to stay for our 1-hour orientation and tour!
** 7th and 8th Grades - Thursday, August 5
Last name starts with A-L - 12:30-1:30 PM (Drop-in event)
Last name starts with M-Z - 2:00-3:00 PM (Drop-in event)
**7th and 8th grade Open House is a DROP-IN event.
Open House Schedule - All Elementary Schools
August 4, 2021, for all students - Pre-K – 5th grade.
Last Names A-G 9:00-10:00
Last Names H-M 10:30-11:30
Last Names N-S 1:00 – 2:00
Last Names T-Z 2:30-3:30
Families with multiple last names will attend the time slot designated for the last name of the oldest elementary child. Any daily medications for students should be signed in by a parent or guardian to the school nurse clinic during Open House.
Valdosta City Schools
|Valdosta High School (9th&10th)
|August 5
|9:00 - 11:30 am
|Horne Learning Center
|August 5
|12:30 - 3:30 pm
|Horizon Academy
|August 5
|2:00 - 5:00 pm
|Pinevale Elementary School
|August 5
|6:00 - 7:30 pm
Valdosta High School
(11th & 12th Grades)
|August 6
|9:00 - 11:30 am
|Sallas Mahone Elementary School
|August 6
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|J.L. Lomax Elementary School
|August 6
|1:00 - 3:00 pm
|S.L. Mason Elementary School
|August 6
|1:00 - 3:00 pm
|W.G. Nunn Elementary School
|August 6
|1:00 - 3:00 pm
|Valdosta Early College Academy
|August 6
|1:30 - 3:30 pm
|J.L. Newbern Middle School
|August 6
|1:30 - 3:30 pm
|Valdosta Middle School
|August 6
|1:30 - 3:30 pm
Dates of Interest
J.L. Newbern Middle School Locker & ID Days
July 27, 2021
6th Graders Only
9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:30 - 3:30 pm
July 28, 2021
7th Graders Only
9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:30 - 3:30 pm
July 29, 2021
8th Graders Only
9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:30 - 3:30 pm
Valdosta High School Student Parking Pass ($35)
July 28, 2021
VHS Gymnasium Lobby
SENIORS: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
All other students: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Click here to download the parking registration form.
Pay with cash, check or money order on July 28, 2021. Students can pre-pay online with debit/credit card. Pay before you arrive, bring printed out receipt for proof of payment.
Valdosta Middle School Locker & ID Day
July 30, 2021
9:00 - 11:30 am and 1:30 - 3:30 pm
$5 each
VHS Freshman Orientation
VHS Gymnasium
July 29, 2021
5:00 - 7:00 pm
Cook County
Cook County Middle School
Sixth Grade School Supply List