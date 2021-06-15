Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Big Bend area brewery taste-test benefits Leon County Humane Society

Madison Social hosts taste-test, benefit June 19
items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
dog, beer
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:30:52-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Humane Society, Tallahassee Beer Society, Township Tallahassee, TLH Ladies That Beer and Madison Social joined forces for a beer-taste test that benefits local rescue animals.

On Saturday, June 19, Madison Social hosts a blind beer-taste test featuring local beer from Proof, Deep, Lake Tribe and Ology.

Your goal is to correctly ID which beer comes from which brewery and name the beer. Winners get a $10 gift certificate from Township.

Tickets are $10, and half of each ticket goes directly to LCHS so they can save and care for more rescues.

The event runs from 12-6 pm. Tickets are available for purchase by clicking here.

Madison Social also allows dogs on the patio.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project