Big Bend area brewery taste-test benefits Leon County Humane Society

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Humane Society, Tallahassee Beer Society, Township Tallahassee, TLH Ladies That Beer and Madison Social joined forces for a beer-taste test that benefits local rescue animals.

On Saturday, June 19, Madison Social hosts a blind beer-taste test featuring local beer from Proof, Deep, Lake Tribe and Ology.

Your goal is to correctly ID which beer comes from which brewery and name the beer. Winners get a $10 gift certificate from Township.

Tickets are $10, and half of each ticket goes directly to LCHS so they can save and care for more rescues.

The event runs from 12-6 pm. Tickets are available for purchase by clicking here.

Madison Social also allows dogs on the patio.