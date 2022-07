TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Second Harvest of the Big Bend announced a new initiative, Farm Fresh Distributions, on Thursday, July 7.

Beginning on Friday, July 8, Big Bend will begin distributing fresh farm vegetables every Friday through July and August.

The distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tallahassee Spanish SDA Church, located at 4823 N Monroe St.