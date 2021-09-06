Big Bend AFL-CIO raises more $7,000 for homeless veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Homeless veterans in the Big Bend will receive support this Labor Day thanks to a donation drive held by the Big Bend AFL-CIO Chapter.

The group collected money and items such as socks, toiletries, blankets, and flashlights.

In just two hours, the team collected $1,500 in money donations and another $6,000 worth of items. Last year, they collected $4,000 overall.

"I think if people know what the need is, they will step up. When I arrived this morning, there were donations sitting outside American Legion. They just kept coming in," said Big Bend Chapter of Labor Member Shari Gewanter.

Last year's supplies lased until November. This year is expected to go even further.