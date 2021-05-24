Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden, with first lady Jill Biden, waves as they walk from Marine One upon arrival on the Ellipse at the White House, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Washington. Biden is returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Joe Biden, Jill Biden
Posted at 12:33 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 12:33:00-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impacts of climate change.

The $1 billion in federal spending being announced Monday is a small fraction of what the U.S. spends on weather-related disasters. Last year alone, the nation endured 22 separate weather and climate-related disasters with losses greater than $1 billion each.

The disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes and snowstorms, had a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion.

2021 has already had significant winter storms that caused a deadly blackout in Texas and other states and underscore the damage caused by climate change.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project