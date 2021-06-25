Biden authorizes FEMA in recovery efforts in Surfside Building Collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — President Joe Biden authorized federal emergency be made available to Florida to supplement state and local recovery efforts to the emergency conditions resulting from the Surfside Building Collapse beginning on June 24, 2021 and continuing.

President Biden's action "authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts, for the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Miami-Dade County."

Thomas J. McCool has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations for the affected area. Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

