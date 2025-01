A bicyclist was killed in an overnight crash in Suwannee County.

Around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was headed west on U.S. Highway 90. The bicyclist, a 46-year-old Live Oak man, made an abrupt left turn into the travel lane directly in front of the pickup truck near Woods Avenue.

FHP says the front of the pickup truck hit the bicyclist.

He was taken the hospital where he died.