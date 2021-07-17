Bicycle House looking for summer volunteers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bicycle House Tallahassee is asking for your help getting bicycles in the hands of people who need them the most.

The organization is looking for volunteers this summer, you'll learn how to replace things like brakes and bike chains for people that don't have other means of transportation.

Bike House said they give out over 300 bicycles a year and received dozens of bikes this week through donations, something Owner Scott Benton said can be overwhelming for a staff of two.

"Every time we have publicity, we have a ton of people that come to us that need transportation or have their bike worked on that can't afford a bike shop so the wheels are turning, but we just need a couple more people to help out volunteer wise," said Benton.

If you're interested in helping Bicycle House, you can contact them directly, or click here.