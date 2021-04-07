Beyond the Pantry gives back to community in big way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A brand-new non-profit organization aimed at helping people in need is already giving back in a big way. Beyond the Pantry has been open for less than two weeks.

It's been able to stock up on necessities such as toiletries, deodorants, razors, toothpaste, and more thanks to donors.

The organization says they are doing everything they can to help people down on their luck bounce back.

"We talk a lot with individuals a lot who say they want to get back in the job market but it's really hard for me to get a job if I can't take care of my hygiene because people will judge me differently," said Emily Saras, the president of Beyond the Pantry.

Beyond Pantry also says it was able to raise and give more than $1,500 to local groups such as the Refuge House and Capitol City Youth Services.

"It became clear that there was a real big need among our unhoused population that they need things such as socks and underwear," vice president of Beyond the Pantry said.

Anyone who would like to donate to Beyond Pantry can do so by visiting their website by clicking here.