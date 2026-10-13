Beware of storm recovery scams: What to look out for

Floridians impacted by Hurricane Isaias are being warned about potential scams

The Florida Division of Emergency Management posted examples of scammers looking for your personal information in the aftermath of the storm

The easiest way to stay safe:

Never give out personal information or payment in response to unsolicited calls or messages Always ask for identification from anyone claiming to represent the government or disaster assistance

The state also has a link where you can report suspect scams on the Department of Business and Professional Regulation's website



Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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