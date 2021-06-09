Betton Road to close for construction for about 10 months starting June 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Starting on June 14, Betton Road will close for construction and through traffic will be closed for about 10 months, according to the City of Tallahassee.

The city said the primary purpose of the construction project is "to reconstruct the aging road base on Betton Road, which is reaching the end of its service life."

Additionally, the city said they are taking the opportunity to improve pedestrian safety and upgrade underground utilities, including water, sewer and stormwater drainage.

Motorists who typically use Betton Road to travel between Centerville Road and Thomasville Road will be directed to use either Seventh Avenue or Raymond Diehl Road as a detour route during this time.

Coordination is ongoing with the Betton Hills neighborhood and residents will have access to their homes at all times, according to the city.

