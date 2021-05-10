Bethel Missionary Baptist Church unveils new Mobile Health Unit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A celebratory dedication from Bethel Missionary Baptist Church introduced their newest tool in the fight against COVID-19.

"If you take a look at the black faith, it's always been important to us to serve our community," said James Wright of Bethel.

Bethel's Mobile Health Unit is now being unveiled to the public with plans on traveling out to communities around Tallahassee, offering things like physical exams and even COVID-19 Vaccination pop up clinics.

James Wright with Bethel Missionary said the new mobile clinic traveling out around Leon County will help bridge some of the transportation gap minorities in rural and urban communities see

"People that don't have access to healthcare facilities within a certain radius will now have the healthcare show up to them which is the most important for decreasing disparities," said Wright.

Maria Pye, a member of the church said she's proud of the work bethel has done, investing more than $300,000 into helping bridge the health equity gap in Tallahassee.

"Those that are less fortunate, those that are fortunate to have health, we just want to be of service for all mankind," said Pye.

The mobile unit will be going into neighborhoods like the south side, where Serenity Lee has lived her entire life.

"We need a lot more attention on our younger folk especially when it come down to our health," said Lee.

Lee saying she would like to see more opportunities like Bethel's mobile clinic open up in her community, but said this is a start in the right direction.

"Just be more considerate of other options when it comes to our health, because you know this is our life," said Lee. "This is where we live."

