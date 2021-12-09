Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to host wellness clinic Sunday in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will host a “Healthcare and Wellness Clinic” Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bethel Family Life Center, 406 N. Bronough Street in Tallahassee.

The general public will be able to receive flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Booster Shots and Sickle Cell testing.

“We are encouraging citizens who have not been vaccinated to consider coming and get vaccinated. Those who have been fully vaccinated, it’s important to get the 'booster shot.' According to the medical experts, the booster shot is effective in attacking the new Omicron variant. Also, the flu shot will be available. Together, we can reach our goal of having at least 75 percent of this community vaccinated,” Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Reverend Dr. RB Holmes said in a statement.

