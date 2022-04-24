Bethel Missionary Baptist Church tackles minority health disparities head-on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a Race to Wellness in the Frenchtown Community.

People came out to the Education, Healthcare, and Wellness Fair at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

The goal of the healthcare fair is to bring information and basic primary health care services to the under-served communities.

The health fair included sessions on how to prevent, detect, and live with diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and cancer.

But it also focused on things like nutrition, exercise, and mental health.

"Dr. Holmes and others have recognized the importance of going into communities, especially marginalized communities where people necessarily can't get out and get the treatment that is needed so we come to them. What better way to come into the community than through the church," said Gerald Clay.

Bethel leaders said they are continuing their efforts in providing basic healthcare services on May 20th at the Madison County Recreation Center.