Bethel Missionary Baptist Church holds 'March on for Voting Rights' rally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From Washington D.C. to Miami. Thousands marched for voting rights across the country Saturday, including Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee National Action Network led the march in remembrance of the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's March on Washington.

The team also set up a voter registration drive while community leaders spoke to those in attendance. Reverend Don Toliver tells ABC 27 that fighting for voting rights starts at the local level.

"You have to bring it home," said Toliver. "You cannot start at Washington D.C. You cannot start at the presidents office. If you cannot change what's happening what's going on in your own house, how can you expect to change what's happening in Washington D.C."

Today's marches come just days after the John Lewis voting rights bill was passed by the U.S. House. That bill will now move on to the senate.