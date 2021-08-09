Bethel Church starts mobile vaccine initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dr. Claudette Harell and Bethel Missionary baptist church completing their first community vaccine initiative this weekend, getting out to Tallahassee's Southside and distributing five vaccines.

"Now that number may sound small to some-- but even if you vaccinate one, that is one person that we can help to keep from spreading the virus and who can put a value on life," said Dr. Harrell.

This weekend, a preview to the upcoming Bethel Initiative with the churches quarter-of-a-million dollar mobile vaccine unit will start focusing on driving and giving vaccines to places like the Fort Braden Community that has a total of 18 to 19 percent vaccinated according to the church.

The State's COVID-19 and Vaccine Report show over 3,500 new vaccines in Leon County, now over 54 percent of the county is vaccinated.

To help get more people to trust the vaccine process, Dr. R.B. Holmes of Bethel Church writing this letter to Governor Ron DeSantis.

"I think it was important to just continue to encourage the governor to take a good look at where we are with the rise and surge of Coronavirus," said Dr. Holmes.

The letter thanks Gov. DeSantis for using African American churches and HBCU's as places to distribute vaccines.

"I just think that elected officials locally ought to work with the governor and the governor work with them to find the best path forward to get more people vaccinated," said Dr. Holmes.