Bethel Baptist to dedicate new mobile medical unit Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will be dedicating its new mobile medical unit on Monday, in what they call their "response to this deadly virus."

The medical mobile unit, purchased at a cost of approximately $300,000, was financed primarily through donations from members of Bethel's congregation with support from other members in the community.

"This is our response to this deadly virus. We will use this unit to create hope and healing in serving underserved communities," said Pastor RB Holmes. "Hopefully, this medical unit will play a significant role in working to close the health disparities in disadvantaged neighborhoods.”

Bethel describes the mobile medical unit as a state-of-the-art vehicle, with two examination rooms, a laboratory, restroom, table and waiting area.

Deacon Malcolm Barnes contributed $30,000 from the Barnes-Kininessi Trust in recognition of his wife, the late Barbara K. Barnes, former provost at Florida A&M University. He sees the gift as a "living memorial to her charitable and compassionate spirit.”

The dedication will take place at the church on 224 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. at 10:30 a.m. Monday.