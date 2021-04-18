Bethel AME hosts Pfizer vaccine clinic, sees low turnout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Faith leaders hosted a pop-up clinic at Bethel AME Church this morning in hopes to stop the spread of the virus. Although turnout didn't go exactly as anticipated.

Bethel AME says only 97 people showed up to the clinic after organizers made 600 shots available.

The clinic originally offered Johnson and Johnson doses but the pause on the one-shot vaccine forced the church to switch to Pfizer.

Reverend Brandon Winstead says the group is still planning on holding more pop-up clinics in the future.

"It is our responsibility as faith leaders to on the south side, but also Tallahassee in General, just to let people know that it is safe to take the vaccine, so that it's important."

The clinic was made possible in partnership with the Florida Department of Health.