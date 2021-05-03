Berrien County Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty phone scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Berrien Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam, wherein the caller claims to be a Corporal with BCSO.

BCSO says it received several complaints about a person identifying himself as Corporal Jessie Harper calling from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Reportedly, the caller tells the person they have missed jury duty, then demands money to keep them from going to prison.

BCS said law enforcement will never call you demanding money in lieu of arrest. If this person calls you, hang up and block the number.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the scam calls started over the weekend and they received numerous complaints Monday morning.

BCSO says no identification of the caller has been made yet.