Berrien County Schools moves all classes virtual

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Berrien County Schools will shift to virtual earning at all school locations due to the current coronavirus situation beginning this week.
The district said the shift begins Thursday, August 26, 2021. The shift to distance learning is planned to end September 3, 2021.
As with all our work, student and staff safety is our highest priority. Due to the current circumstances with COVID, Berrien County Schools will transition to all virtual classes for our PreK-12 students from August 26, 2021, until September 3, 2021. Students will return to school on September 7, 2021. Schools will be issuing Chromebooks to those students needing one on August 24th and 25th, and they should log in to classes beginning on August 26th. Please reach out to your building administrators if you have any questions or concerns. They will serve as the first contact for funneling communications throughout the district. All district and school offices will remain open during this time.
We are committed to providing our students a safe learning environment with the best guidance and recommendations from our public health authorities. We will continue monitoring the situation and keep you informed.
Sincerely,
Robin Marcrum
Superintendent
Berrien County Schools