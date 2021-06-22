Berrien Co. Sheriff's Office: Mother charged "due to negligence" after 14yo shot in face

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the mother of a 14-year-old shot in the face is facing several charges because of her “actions and negligence.”

BCSO says the incident happened on June 16, after deputies responded to a home on West Lenox Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his face after another 14-year-old pointed them to the victim.

The victim was taken to Tift Regional and then to Jacksonville, Fla. and has since been released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said 43-year-old Tracy Michelle Graves charged with first and second-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, making false statements, conspiracy to commit a felony, and reckless conduct.

Graves is in the Berrien County Jail and was denied bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said the shooter has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071.