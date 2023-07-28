Benefit Concert set to help fund scholarships for music related majors

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — "My dad was an incredible person," said Kameron Griffin.

A Thomasville musician's legacy lives on. His name is Tommy Griffin. The drummer died due to health issues in 2020.

"I think I could sing the lyrics to 'Turn me Loose' by Loverboy before I could do my ABC's," said Kameron Griffin.

That's Kameron Griffin, Tommy's daughter. She's one of many people who helped come together to honor Griffin's memory. So, for the 3rd year a benefit concert is being put on. The money will go towards scholarships for high school seniors.

"We were musicians, but we were friends and brothers more than anything. Just thick as thieves," said Randy Young.

Randy Young was a guitarist in rock 'n' roll band Revenger with Griffin for 20 years. Now, he's helping give other kids that same chance with the Tommy Griffin Memorial Scholarship Fund.

"We're trying to find kids that aren't the 4.0 students. We're trying to find kids that are coming from situations that just need some help. Because that was me, that was Tommy," said Young.

The amount varies but one thing is certain, students must major in a music-related degree.

Future musicians aren't the only ones benefiting from this concert.

"I thought it was a great cause. When Randy discussed involving another charity with the program, we jumped on it," said Sharon Johnson.

Sharon Jackson is a member of Families for a Cure. A Thomasville organization determined to help fund childhood cancer research. Partnering with the event to sell BBQ plates that will go towards childhood cancer research.

As the event continues to grow year, Griffin says it doesn't look like this benefit concert will be going away any time soon.

"At the end of the night when you can see just how many people have had fun and how much it matters to them it makes you want to do it all over again," said Kameron Griffin.

The event kicks off Saturday at 1pm at the Thomasville fairgrounds.