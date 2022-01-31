Benefit being held for Cooper Family Monday morning in Eastpoint

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WTXL) — 10-year-old Lilly Sloan and 11-year-old Alexis Sloan died when their home in Eastpoint caught on fire on January 21st. The Franklin County Sheriff's office said a heat lamp being used to keep puppies warm is to blame.

Since losing their daughters and their home, businesses and community members have come together to help the Cooper family anyway they can.

"We're wanting to give back to the community of Eastpoint, and we're holding a fundraiser along with several other area restaurants for the Cooper Family," said co-owner of Brag N' Bones Victor Mitchell.

The owners of Brag N' Bones in Eastpoint heard about the $100,000 goal to help the family rebuild and knew they wanted to get involved.

"We have delicious pulled pork, cole slaw, baked beans and bread," said Mitchell.

They've teamed up with four other local restaurants to raise money during a benefit Monday. Owner of the Red Pirate Jimmy Sapp saidthat his restaurant is excited for the opportunity to help.

"You know, we're restaurants working together," said Sapp. "We are competitors, but you know, we come together during times of need."

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they've already raised more than $30,000 from community donations. This message was shared on their social media pages on Thursday.

"People have been so generous," said Sheriff AJ Smith. "Just like today, a lady gave me a check for $600 dollars, and it was her entire weeks salary. She said I'm donating this money to you."

As for Monday's benefit all four restaurants will help sell meals out of Brag and Bones. They've prepared hundreds of meals with all proceeds going directly to the Cooper family.

With community support so big already when it comes to grabbing a meal, Mitchell doesn't expect them to last too long.

Meals will start at 11:00 a.m. at Brag N' Bones. If you would like to donate to the Cooper Family Fund, click here.