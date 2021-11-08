Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ben Shapiro to speak at FSU College Republicans event Nov. 15

items.[0].image.alt
Leah Hogsten/AP
Controversial conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire and former editor-at-large of Breitbart News, addresses the student group Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Utah's Social and Behavioral Sciences Lecture Hall, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool)
Ben Shapiro to speak at FSU College Republicans event Nov. 15
Posted at 2:15 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 14:38:33-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University College Republicans and Young America's Foundation will host Ben Shapiro on Nov. 15 as part of the Fred and Lynda Allen Lecture Series.

The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center's Exhibition Hall on Nov. 15. FSU students get priority admission with their student ID, and seating is first come first serve.

Tickets to the event will become available to stand-by 20 minutes prior to the event, according to the event's Eventbrite page.

Ben Shapiro is editor emeritus of DailyWire.com and host of The Ben Shapiro Show, one of the top conservative podcasts in the nation, according to the event's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming