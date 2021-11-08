Ben Shapiro to speak at FSU College Republicans event Nov. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University College Republicans and Young America's Foundation will host Ben Shapiro on Nov. 15 as part of the Fred and Lynda Allen Lecture Series.

The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center's Exhibition Hall on Nov. 15. FSU students get priority admission with their student ID, and seating is first come first serve.

Tickets to the event will become available to stand-by 20 minutes prior to the event, according to the event's Eventbrite page.

Ben Shapiro is editor emeritus of DailyWire.com and host of The Ben Shapiro Show, one of the top conservative podcasts in the nation, according to the event's website.