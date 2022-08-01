Behind the Mic podcast set to debut Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Behind the Mic, The Official Podcast of FSU Athletics, hosted by new director of broadcasting Jeff Culhane will debut Tuesday morning.

The podcast, which will feature new episodes every Tuesday and Friday morning throughout the fall, will be posted on Seminoles.com as well as distributed through podcast platforms on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, Google, Stitcher, Amazon Music and The Varsity Network App.

Behind the Mic will provide an inside look at Florida State athletics through the stories of FSU’s student-athletes, coaches and staff.

It will also include updates on all 20 teams, game breakdowns and recaps by the Seminole Sports Network radio crew, and other guests discussing everything surrounding the Seminoles.

The podcast’s debut episode includes conversations with FSU football head coach Mike Norvell, men’s basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton and national college football writer Andy Staples, along with an update on the first week of football’s preseason camp.