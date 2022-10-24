Beautification and infrastructure improvements underway in Tallahassee's Greater Bond Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Making the Greater Bond neighborhood of Tallahassee a better place to live is what city leaders are currently doing as they roll out $1.1 million for new streetscape improvements.

Projects include adding sidewalks, street lighting, and landscaping along Saxon and Floral Streets to Orange Avenue. A new mural has also been painted on the side of Speed's Grocery Store to brighten up the block!

"More cleaning up, they're doing good, but just like there's a lot of torn down houses and abandoned areas like just clean the areas up, give us a hand," said Sylvester Tombs, the owner of LC's Café on Floral Street in the Greater Bond Community. Tombs has lived there his whole life.

"I like what they're doing with the sidewalks for the little kids because this is a neighborhood with a lot of kids I like the safety of it for the kids in the neighborhood we've got the cameras the crime has definitely went down the area has definitely cleaned up we're getting a better population of all cultures," said Tombs.

He said he's grateful for all the improvements the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency has done so far but he hopes it doesn't stop there.

"Really appreciate that they're trying to invest into this side of town I've been over here a long time and I've seen improvements and the improvements are highly appreciated from all older even the younger with the parks giving the kids somewhere to go to have fun so I just hope that they will continue to do that make safe areas for the kids around here," said Tombs.

The improvements are part of the 5 year Neighborhood First Plan which is investing $6.4 million towards beautification, infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, economic development, and new businesses.

They're also working on improving the structure and exteriors of 100 homes in the community which is already 60% complete.

What about taking it to the next level when it comes to housing growth?

"There's an emphasis on affordable housing and making sure that housing is available to the community," said Sarah Alfano, a communications specialist with the City of Tallahassee.

Alfano said they're partnering with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) so people across the entire city can learn new strategies to get federal dollars to increase housing development in the future, all with a focus of creating stronger communities going forward.

"Connect people with the resources that are available make sure that we bring as many of those federal dollars into our community to improve our community and implement those programs to make lives better," said Alfano.

The Bond Community still has $2.1 million left to spend on enhancing quality of life. Community members are working together right now to figure out what's next, and so far they say they want to bring more businesses to the area next.

In partnership with HUD, the City of Tallahassee is offering a 2-day grant writing workshop. It takes place on Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Nov. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1p.m.

The classes take place at the city commission chambers on the second floor of city hall. The classes are free for all who are interested.

To register, click here.

