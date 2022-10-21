Beating the odds: Local woman beats breast cancer

53-year-old Lacreesha Cooper is a woman of many talents, who tends to light up a room.

“Even on days she didn’t feel well she was there and working with a smile.” said Dr. Shelby Blank with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

For 20 years Lacreesha has worked as a surgical technologist with the Tallahassee memorial breast cancer center helping patients navigate through their tough journeys.

But on January 28th things took a turn, she went from helping others to needing help herself.

Lacreesha said, “she kept feeling a lump on her right side and it was painful.”

Dr. Shelby Blank general surgeon and medical director of the walker breast center quickly got her in for a mammogram soon to find out she had breast cancer, and it was triple negative.

Lacreesha got through 1st 2nd and 3rd chemotherapy but then her hair started to shed.

“My edges stared to fall out Lacreesha said and so I asked my daughter if she could just cut it all off!”

With the support of her coworkers and family that freeing moment was just the right push to keep her fighting.

“They love their cree cree she had an awesome team they went above and beyond for her.” Said Nateshia Cooper Lacreesha’s daughter.

And on September 22nd, Lacreesha was cancer free.

“I went through so much, But I overcame it! Said Lacreesha

Today is Lacreesha's 20-year work anniversary, so, congratulations on both your survival and your decades in service. Today is also the last day of National Mammography Week.

