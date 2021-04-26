Watch
Beachgoer finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore in Palm Beach

U.S. Border Patrol
bricks of cocaine that washed ashore in Palm Beach
Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 26, 2021
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — Strange things have been found washed ashore on South Florida beaches this year, including a sea mine and a military drone.

Over the weekend, one Palm Beach beachgoer found packages with a $1.5 million price tag.

An official with U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the beachgoer found 65 pounds of cocaine washed up along the shoreline and called authorities.

This isn't the first incident of it's kind recently. In March, a snorkeler found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine floating off the Florida Keys. In December, another 75 pounds of cocaine were found also floating off the Florida Keys.

