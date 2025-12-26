BCSO: Quitman shooting under investigation

Law enforcement officers are investigating a deadly shooting in Quitman.

According to the Brooks County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:27 p.m. Thursday near East Stephens Street and North Culpepper Street.

Brooks County deputies were at the scene and also provided security at Brooks County Hospital where several victims were taken for treatment. Deputies say one person died.

The shooting is being investigated by the Quitman Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information should call (229) 263-9321 or (229) 225-4090.

