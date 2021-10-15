Battle on the Border marching band competition to return after two-year hiatus

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The 17th Annual Battle on the Border marching band competition will make its return after a two-year hiatus on Oct. 16, Lowndes High's band announced on Facebook Tuesday.

The Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen hosted event was canceled in 2019 due to a hurricane and in 2020 it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin Stadium will play host to the event, with gates opening at 10 a.m., and will feature 13 competitors from North Florida, South Georgia and South Alabama.

Battle on the Border will begin at 11 a.m. and will also have a special performance from Troy University's band "South of the South" and will end the night with an exhibition performance around 9 p.m. from the grand champion Georgia Bridgemen with their award-winning show "Rocketman", followed by the awards presentation.

The competition will also have hot fresh food served all day: hamburgers, hotdogs, BBQ sandwiches, whirly fries, Kona Ice, cotton candy, and "all the fixins".

Admission to the competition is $10, free for ages five and under and free for active-duty military with ID.