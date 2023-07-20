Battle of the Badges brings more than 70 people for blood donations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Battle of the Badges Blood drive was back for year ten Wednesday afternoon. It's one of the biggest blood drives in the city of Valdosta.

LifeSouth says they expected the blood drive to see anywhere from 50 to 60 people this year. By 5:30 p.m. they had exceeded that expectation with more than 70 people donating. That's compared to other blood drives that may only see 8 people donate.

For Battle of the Badges, people had the choice to have their donation go to Team Police Team Fire.

Police Chief Leslie Manahan says the friendly competition is a great way to bring the community together.

"First responders are out there everyday and we do see a lot of traumatic events so when we can take an opportunity get our community to come in and donate blood to help our community, and having this competition really does help," said Chief Manahan.

While Fire Chief Brian Boutwell says that competition helps with the overall impact the blood drive has.

"For four hours we're no longer friends but at the end of it when we see the total units that are received and going to be used, then that's truly a victory for the entire community," said Chief Boutwell.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers says the blood donated during the Battle of the Badges stays local.