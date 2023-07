VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Donations from The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will help save 261 lives in South Georgia.

87 registered donors took part in the event, with 71 of those donating whole units of blood, five donated double units, and two donated platelets.

Life South Director, Lorrie Woods, says this was the most donors in a blood drive for the region.

The blood donations made to them stay local and go to the South Georgia Medical Center to help trauma and surgical patients.