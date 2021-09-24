Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Banking error causes some Fla. teachers' bonus checks to bounce, per Florida Department of Education

Approximately 50 individuals of the 176K impacted
items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 16, 2013, file photo, an ATM is displayed at a Wells Fargo bank, in Atlanta. Hackers penetrated the computer systems of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the countrys largest bank, stealing names, emails, addresses and phone numbers over the summer of 2014. The theft of personal information from 76 million households naturally raises questions about the safety of money in the digital era. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
BANK ATM
Posted at 1:39 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 13:39:15-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A banking error by JP Morgan Chase caused some Florida teachers' bonus checks to bounce, according to the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE).

I-Team Investigative Reporter Kylie McGivern reached out to the FLDOE after Senator Jason Pizzo tweeted a letter that a teacher from Jackson County received showing that their $1,000 check had bounced due to "not sufficient funds."

The letter was dated September 21, 2021, which is more than a month after the department began sending out teacher bonuses in August.

The banking error, per FLDOE, "impacted approximately 50 individuals of the 176,000 educators who received a Disaster Relief Payment."

FLDOE added that all teachers impacted had been identified and that they were working to correct the baking error quickly.

"JP Morgan Chase has indicated they will be reimbursing all penalties and fees associated with this banking error," FLDOE told McGivern.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming