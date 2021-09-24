TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A banking error by JP Morgan Chase caused some Florida teachers' bonus checks to bounce, according to the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE).

I-Team Investigative Reporter Kylie McGivern reached out to the FLDOE after Senator Jason Pizzo tweeted a letter that a teacher from Jackson County received showing that their $1,000 check had bounced due to "not sufficient funds."

Any Florida teachers out there whose bonus check bounced? pic.twitter.com/cKhyKlE8ja — Senator Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) September 24, 2021

The letter was dated September 21, 2021, which is more than a month after the department began sending out teacher bonuses in August.

The banking error, per FLDOE, "impacted approximately 50 individuals of the 176,000 educators who received a Disaster Relief Payment."

FLDOE added that all teachers impacted had been identified and that they were working to correct the baking error quickly.

"JP Morgan Chase has indicated they will be reimbursing all penalties and fees associated with this banking error," FLDOE told McGivern.

