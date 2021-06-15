Watch
Ballot drop box investigation for 2020 begins in Georgia

DOJ says it's working to protect voters’ rights
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 15, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state says his office is reviewing the handling of paperwork related to ballot drop boxes in the state’s most populous county during last year’s election.

County election workers were required to fill out a transfer form each time they collected absentee ballots from the drop boxes.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office says it's doing a review of Fulton County's handling of that paperwork.

The investigation follows a report on a conservative website that says some dropbox transfer forms were missing when Fulton County produced forms in response to an open records request.

A county spokeswoman says the county followed all the rules.

