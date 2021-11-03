Watch
Baker County Schools having tardy issues, asks for help from parents

Posted at 12:46 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 12:47:09-04

BAKER COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — In a letter addressed to parents and guardians on Monday, Baker County Schools asked for help in response to an issue of children being late to school.

Principal Boyd Williamson reminded parents and guardians in the letter that school begins at 8 a.m. for Baker County Schools.

Letter from Baker County Schools Principal Boyd Williamson.

Williamson also added that students who are not in their classroom or assigned area by 8 a.m. will be marked tardy and every three tardies mean the placement of three days in the Academy.

If you have any questions, Principal Williamson said to come to see him.

